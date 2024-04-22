Trent Boult Breaks Bhuvneshwar Kumar's IPL Record with Rohit Sharma's Dismissal in RR vs MI Match

Rajasthan Royals pace bowler Trent Boult provided his team with a dream start against Mumbai Indians on Monday, dismissing Rohit Sharma for 6 in the opening over of the IPL match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bat first, but Mumbai soon regretted that decision. Boult removed the in-form Rohit with a delivery that moved in, prompting an aggressive shot that ended in a miscue. Wicketkeeper Sanju Samson took a comfortable catch.

Captain Sanju Samson takes a skier and guess what..



..Trent Boult strikes in his first over 😎



Follow the Match ▶️ https://t.co/Mb1gd0UfgA#TATAIPL | #RRvMIpic.twitter.com/mdQ0FpJSYL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 22, 2024

The dismissal marked another milestone for Boult. The New Zealand seamer now holds the record for most wickets taken in the first over of an IPL match, surpassing Bhuvneshwar Kumar of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Read Also | Hardik Pandya Joins Exclusive Club with 100 IPL Matches for Mumbai Indians

Boult has claimed 26 first-over wickets, one more than Kumar. They are the only bowlers with 20 or more wickets in the first over. Former India pacer Praveen Kumar sits third on the list, followed by Boult's Rajasthan Royals teammate Sandeep Sharma.

Most wickets in first over in IPL:

Player Wickets in First Over Trent Boult 26 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 25 Praveen Kumar 15 Sandeep Sharma 13

This wasn't Boult's first early dismissal of Rohit this season. He also dismissed both Rohit and Naman Dhir for golden ducks in the first over when the two teams met at Wankhede Stadium earlier in the IPL. Boult followed that up by dismissing Dewald Brevis for a golden duck in his second over. Rajasthan Royals went on to win that match by six wickets.

Read Also | Yuzvendra Chahal becomes first player to complete 200 wickets in IPL