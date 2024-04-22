Hardik Pandya Joins Exclusive Club with 100 IPL Matches for Mumbai Indians

Hardik Pandya became the seventh player to reach 100 matches for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during their Monday clash against the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

Pandya, now Mumbai's captain, made his IPL debut in 2015. He captained the Gujarat Titans in the 2022 and 2023 seasons before returning to Mumbai via transfer this year. The all-rounder has amassed 1,617 runs and 46 wickets for Mumbai throughout his IPL career.

Most Matches Played for Mumbai Indians (IPL):

Player Matches Played Rohit Sharma 205 Kieron Pollard 189 Harbhajan Singh 136 Jasprit Bumrah 127 Lasith Malinga 122 Ambati Rayudu 114 Hardik Pandya 100*

Mumbai Indians Look to Upset In-Form Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bat first against the Rajasthan Royals in their IPL 2024 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Monday.

“Looks like a good wicket. It might slow up, did not see a lot of dew during the practice days, and so wanted to bat first,” Hardik Pandya said.

Rajasthan (6-1) has been the dominant team this season, while Mumbai (3-4) sits in seventh place after a sluggish start. The Royals' only loss came against the Gujarat Titans, but they've bounced back with narrow victories over the Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Mumbai, meanwhile, has shown improvement after a rough patch. They've won three of their last four matches, including a nine-run win over the Punjab Kings. However, Rajasthan soundly defeated them by six wickets in their first encounter this season.

Playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c, wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah

Pitch Report:

Former West Indies batsman Brian Lara expects a good batting track at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. He described the pitch as dry, hard, and even, with good bounce due to a lack of moisture. Scores have typically been in the 180-190 range on this surface.