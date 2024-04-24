IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma Receives Grand Welcome in Delhi Ahead of DC vs MI Match; Video Goes Viral

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma received a grand welcome from hotel staff upon the team's arrival in Delhi for their upcoming IPL match against Delhi Capitals (DC).

A video circulating on social media shows enthusiastic supporters gathered at the team hotel, showering Sharma with chants and red roses.

Watch video here:

A grand welcome of Rohit Sharma in Delhi. 💥 pic.twitter.com/19aiHFAMZc — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 24, 2024

Sharma's enduring popularity was evident as he acknowledged the cheering crowd with a smile. This incident highlights the immense respect he commands among cricket fans, even as the Mumbai Indians navigate a challenging IPL season.

Currently placed at three wins in eight matches, MI's playoff aspirations hinge heavily on Sharma's batting prowess. The 36-year-old recently achieved a significant milestone, scoring his 6500th IPL run during his 250th match against Punjab Kings.

All eyes will be on Sharma as Mumbai Indians lock horns with Delhi Capitals on April 27th at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. His performance on the field and the unwavering support he receives off it, continue to make him a central figure in the cricketing world.