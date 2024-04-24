Mohit Sharma Bowls Most Expensive Spell in IPL History During DC vs GT Clash

Gujarat Titans bowler Mohit Sharma etched his name in the Indian Premier League record books on Wednesday, but for all the wrong reasons. Sharma conceded a staggering 73 runs in his four overs against the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the most expensive spell in IPL history.

Sharma's struggles started early, giving away 12 runs in his first over. He continued to be hit hard in his next two overs, conceding 30 runs. The situation worsened in his final over, as Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubbs hammered 31 runs, including four sixes and a four.

Despite his best efforts, Sharma finished wicketless with figures of 4-0-73-0.

This unwanted record surpasses the previous mark of 70 runs conceded by Basil Thampi for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2018.

Here's the most expensive bowling spells in IPL history:

Player Overs Runs Wickets Econ Team Opposition Ground Match Date MM Sharma 4 73 – 18.25 GT DC Delhi 24 April 2024 Basil Thampi 4 70 – 17.5 SRH RCB Bengaluru 17 May 2018 Yash Dayal 4 69 – 17.25 GT KKR Ahmedabad 09 April 2023 RJW Topley 4 68 1 17 RCB SRH Bengaluru 15 April 2024 I Sharma 4 66 – 16.5 SRH CSK Hyderabad 08 May 2013

