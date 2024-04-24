DC vs GT: Gujarat Titans Captain Shubman Gill Receives Special Memento on His 100th IPL Appearance (See Pic)

New Delhi [India], April 24 : Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill received a special memento ahead of his 100th Indian Premier League appearance on Tuesday against the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Before the toss, Gill received a plaque from GT as the entire team applauded the youngster for his landmark achievement. In his 100th game, Gill won the toss and opted to bowl against Delhi Capitals.

Gill in 99 matches has amassed 3,088 runs at an average of 38.12, and a strike rate of 135.20. His highest score in the IPL came against Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad last year.

Speaking at the time of the toss, Gill expressed his happiness on achieving the landmark moment and said, "Means a lot to me (on playing 100 IPL matches), have come a long way, still a long way to go, but the focus is on today's match. It's cricket, there'll always be ups and downs, you want to play the way you're good at. We're playing the same side."

Read Also | DC vs GT: Why Is David Warner Not Playing For Delhi Capitals In IPL 2024 Clash Gujarat Titans? | Explained

DC skipper Rishabh Pant said, "It's a good toss to lose, we would have batted first anyway. We just spoke about keeping things simple, just doing what we can do for a longer period of time. This wicket looks a bit slower than the last game, dew plays a big factor here, there was no dew last time, hopefully, it'll not be there tonight as well. Two changes - David Warner sits out and Hope replaces him, Sumit Kumar replaces Lalit Yadav."

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma and Sandeep Warrier.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Read Also | WATCH | Pat Cummins Delivers Iconic Telugu Movie Dialogues: “SRH Ante Flower Anukunnava...”