WATCH | Pat Cummins Delivers Iconic Telugu Movie Dialogues: “SRH Ante Flower Anukunnava...”

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins tried his hand at delivering famous lines from Telugu movies in a video that went viral on social media on Wednesday.

The video, shared by IPL broadcaster Star Sports on its social media handle, shows Cummins attempting dialogue from the Telugu blockbusters " Pokiri": "Okkasari Commit Aithe, Na Maata Nene Vinanu." (Once I commit, I won't back down.) He added his own twist, saying, "Cummins Ante Class Kadu... Mass... Oora Mass." (Cummins isn't just class... he's mass... extremely mass.)

Cummins also took a stab at a line from Allu Arjun's blockbuster "Pushpa," replacing "Pushpa" with "SRH": "SRH Ante Flower Anukunnava... Fire," (They think SRH is a flower... We are fire) while mimicking Allu Arjun's signature gesture from the film. Cummins also imitated Pawan Kalyan's signature gesture in the video, though he didn't attempt any dialogue from Kalyan's films.

This isn't the first time an SRH captain has tried to connect with fans through Telugu cinema. David Warner, the team's former captain, was also known for mouthing popular movie dialogues.

On the field, Cummins is leading SRH with a strong showing. Under his captaincy, the team has been aggressive, posting scores of over 250 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (287/3), Mumbai Indians (277/3) and Delhi Capitals (266/7). This makes them the first team in IPL history to achieve this feat three times in a season.

SRH is currently riding a four-match winning streak, having defeated Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals. Their campaign started with a loss to Kolkata Knight Riders, followed by a win against Mumbai Indians before a setback against Gujarat Titans. However, they have bounced back impressively.

With 10 points from seven matches, SRH sits third in the points table. They will look to extend their winning streak when they face Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday.