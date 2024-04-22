IPL 2024, In Pics: Mahesh Babu's Fanboy Moment With Pat Cummins Goes Viral!

Superstar Mahesh Babu is a big time cricket fan, the Tollywood prince recently met Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper and Australia's World Cup winning captain Pat Cummins. The duo were shooting for an ad together. Cummins looked visibly happy meeting the prince of Tollywoood, Mahesh Babu described the meeting as a fanboy moment. The Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad has been performing extremely well this season. Hyderabad have been unstoppable in the competition, winning five of their seven group-stage matches.

Lovely to meet the Prince of Tollywood! @urstrulyMahesh 🎥 pic.twitter.com/icqxN5mCaS — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) April 22, 2024

They had a torrid start to the season, losing two of their first three matches. However, under Pat Cummins' astute leadership, the Orange Army made a remarkable comeback, securing thumping wins over CSK, PBKS, MI, RCB and DC. While Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head have come out with all guns blazing, Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen have stepped up to the occasion. Hyderabad jumped to second spot behind Rajasthan Royals with five wins in seven matches. They will next be facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru who are struggling at the bottom of the table with one win in 7 games.