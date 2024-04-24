DC vs GT, IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel Power Delhi Capitals to 224/4 Against Gujarat Titans

Rishabh Pant's unbeaten 88 off 43 balls and Axar Patel's half-century propelled Delhi Capitals to a competitive 224/4 against Gujarat Titans in match 40 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

Innings Break!#DC put up a huge total of 224/4 on the board, courtesy of half-centuries from Axar Patel & Rishabh Pant 🔥



Can #GT chase it & settle their scores with the home side? 🤔



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/48M4ajbLuk#TATAIPL | #DCvGTpic.twitter.com/NmDn0dgmtZ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 24, 2024

Delhi openers Prithvi Shaw and Jake Fraser-McGurk failed to provide a strong start, with Gujarat bowlers taking three wickets inside the powerplay. Fraser-McGurk's 23 off 14 balls offered some early momentum, but Delhi would have liked a longer stay from the Australian batter.

Pant and Axar Patel steadied the innings for the Capitals, guiding them towards a strong total. Gujarat pacer Sandeep Warrier impressed, claiming the first three wickets within the powerplay. Shubman Gill's decision to introduce spin after the powerplay proved effective, with the Afghan duo of Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed restricting the run flow in the middle overs.

However, Pant's aggressive knock and Patel's fifty ensured Delhi set a challenging target for the Titans.