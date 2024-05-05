Punjab Mob Lynching: 19-Year-Old Beaten to Death for 'Sacrilege' at Gurdwara in Ferozepur; Disturbing Video Goes Viral

A teenager was lynched to death by a mob for allegedly tearing pages of the revered Guru Granth Sahib in Punjab's Ferozepur on Saturday. A police official stated that the 19-year-old from Bandala village allegedly tore some pages of the Guru Granth Sahib and then attempted to flee.

The deceased has been identified as Bakshish Singh. Following the sacrilege incident, he was immediately apprehended by the mob at the gurdwara and allegedly thrashed to death.

Police have filed an FIR against Bakshish for the alleged sacrilege under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings or beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code at the Arif Ke Police Station, based on a complaint lodged by Lakhvir Singh, chairman of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Committee, as reported by news agency PTI.

Disturbing Video Surfaces

A 19-year-old boy was killed by villagers in Bandala village, Firozepur, for allegedly committing sacrilege by tearing parts of the holy Guru Granth Sahib Ji at the Gurdwara. The family of the deceased stated that their child had mental health issues and was undergoing treatment. pic.twitter.com/j6FKPktfjX — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) May 4, 2024

Meanwhile, Bakshish's father, Lakhwinder Singh, stated that he was mentally ill and undergoing treatment for it. Expressing anguish over the police action against his son, Lakhwinder Singh sought action against those responsible for his son's death.