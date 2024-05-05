Punjab Mob Lynching: 19-Year-Old Beaten to Death for 'Sacrilege' at Gurdwara in Ferozepur; Disturbing Video Goes Viral

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 5, 2024 08:55 AM2024-05-05T08:55:38+5:302024-05-05T08:58:16+5:30

A teenager was lynched to death by a mob for allegedly tearing pages of the revered Guru Granth Sahib ...

Punjab Mob Lynching: 19-Year-Old Beaten to Death for 'Sacrilege' at Gurdwara in Ferozepur; Disturbing Video Goes Viral | Punjab Mob Lynching: 19-Year-Old Beaten to Death for 'Sacrilege' at Gurdwara in Ferozepur; Disturbing Video Goes Viral

Punjab Mob Lynching: 19-Year-Old Beaten to Death for 'Sacrilege' at Gurdwara in Ferozepur; Disturbing Video Goes Viral

A teenager was lynched to death by a mob for allegedly tearing pages of the revered Guru Granth Sahib in Punjab's Ferozepur on Saturday. A police official stated that the 19-year-old from Bandala village allegedly tore some pages of the Guru Granth Sahib and then attempted to flee.

The deceased has been identified as Bakshish Singh. Following the sacrilege incident, he was immediately apprehended by the mob at the gurdwara and allegedly thrashed to death.

Also Read | Cash, liquor & drugs valued at Rs 609 crore seized in Punjab.

Police have filed an FIR against Bakshish for the alleged sacrilege under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings or beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code at the Arif Ke Police Station, based on a complaint lodged by Lakhvir Singh, chairman of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Committee, as reported by news agency PTI.

Disturbing Video Surfaces

Meanwhile, Bakshish's father, Lakhwinder Singh, stated that he was mentally ill and undergoing treatment for it. Expressing anguish over the police action against his son, Lakhwinder Singh sought action against those responsible for his son's death.

Open in app
Tags :punjabMob LynchingGurdwaraFerozepurViral videoCrime News