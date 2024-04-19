Watch: Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma Seen Placing Field at Different Directions, MI Bowler Caught in the Crossfire

Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya were seen arguing with Akash Madhwal about field placements during the Mumbai Indians (MI) match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Thursday, April 18.

Many videos of new MI captain Hardik instructing the senior pro to field near the boundary went viral on social media. In the ensuing matches, a similar video of Rohit instructing the MI skipper to go to the field near the boundary line also surfaced.

In the latest video, which was shared multiple times on X, formerly known as Twitter, former skipper Rohit Sharma is seen suggesting some field placements to bowler Akash Madhwal that go against Pandya's recommendations.

Akash Madhwal Was Seen Avoiding MI Captain Hardik Pandya

My guy, Madhwal was trying his best not to look at Hardik 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/DlWlHj2BV7 — ab (rohit's version) (@ydisskolaveridi) April 18, 2024

This happened when Pandya and Madhwal were discussing fielding placements, and Rohit intervened with his suggestions. The trio can be seen arguing with the bowler about field placements, but Rohit seems to have had his way with bowler Madhwal, who preferred the field suggested by the Indian captain.

However, Brilliant bowling performances by Jasprit Bumrah and Gerald Coetzee guided MI to a 9-run victory over PBKS in the 33rd encounter of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, here at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Thursday.

Chasing a mammoth total of 193 runs, PBKS didn't have the start they wanted. They lost the wicket of opener Prabhsimran Singh, who was sent back to the dressing room without opening his account in the first over of the second innings when the team score was 10.