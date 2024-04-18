PBKS vs MI, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians Clinch Thrilling Nine-Run Win Over Punjab Kings

Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians defeated the Punjab Kings by nine runs in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Thursday.

The win was a much-needed boost for Mumbai, who had been criticized for their bowling performances this season. Jasprit Bumrah was the only consistent bowler, but the rest of the attack stepped up in Mullanpur.

After losing the toss, Mumbai posted a competitive 192/7. Opener Ishan Kishan fell cheaply, but Rohit Sharma (36) and Suryakumar Yadav (78) provided a solid foundation. Yadav's 23rd T20 fifty kept the scoreboard ticking, while Tilak Varma's unbeaten 34 added valuable runs at the end. Harshal Patel was the pick of the Punjab bowlers, taking three wickets.

Punjab's chase got off to a disastrous start as they slumped to 16/4 within three overs. Their top four batsmen managed a combined eight runs. However, Ashutosh Sharma (61) and Shashank Singh (41) revived the chase with a 34-run partnership.

Jasprit Bumrah broke the stand with Singh's wicket, but Sharma continued to fight. Harpreet Brar also chipped in with a valuable knock, putting Punjab in a winning position. However, Mumbai held their nerve in the final over. Gerald Coetzee dismissed Sharma on the first ball, securing a crucial victory for the visitors.

The win takes Mumbai to three wins in the tournament and they will hope to build on this momentum in their upcoming matches.