CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings Win Toss, Opt to Bowl First Against Chennai Super Kings

The Punjab Kings opted to field first after winning the toss in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against the Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Wednesday.

CSK makes two changes - Gleeson to make his debut replacing Pathirana who has a niggle. Shardul comes in place of Tushar Deshpande who is not well.

This is a crucial match for both teams in the IPL standings. Chennai, currently sitting at fourth place, needs a win to solidify their position in the top half. Punjab, on the other hand, needs a win to climb out of the bottom of the table, where they reside at eighth place.

Chennai Super Kings: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Richard Gleeson, Mustafizur Rahman

CSK Impact Subs: Sameer Rizvi, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Prashant Solanki

Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran(c), Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS Impact Subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Singh Bhatia