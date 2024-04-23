IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma Congratulates Yashasvi Jaiswal With Warm Hug After His Match-Winning Knock Against MI (Watch Video)

Rohit Sharma congratulated Rajasthan Royals batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal with a warm hug after Jaiswal's match-winning unbeaten century against Mumbai Indians on Monday. The video capturing the moment, posted by Jio Cinema on X, has gone viral on social media.

Other Mumbai Indians players, including Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan, along with several other MI players, also congratulated Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The display of sportsmanship came after the left-hander scored an unbeaten 104 runs off 60 balls, including seven sixes and nine boundaries, leading Rajasthan Royals to a nine-wicket win over Mumbai Indians at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Jaiswal, 22, shared key partnerships of 74 and 109* with Jos Buttler and captain Sanju Samson, respectively, to lay the foundation for the Royals' chase. He reached his century in the 19th over, cutting a short delivery for a single. Jaiswal celebrated by raising his bat and helmet, acknowledging the cheers from fans and teammates.

The knock marked a return to form for Jaiswal, who had managed only 121 runs in his previous seven innings. He expressed his gratitude to the Rajasthan Royals management, particularly Sanju Samson and Kumar Sangakkara, for their faith in him.

"I really enjoyed from the start and I made sure I was watching the ball properly and playing proper cricketing shots. I’m trying to do what I am doing well, some days it comes good and some days it doesn’t, I’m not thinking much. I want to thank all my seniors the way they have guided me," Jaiswal said in the post-match presentation.

"I want to thank the Rajasthan Royals management and especially Sanga sir and Sanju bhai for giving me opportunities. I go out and give my best in the practice sessions and I’m so happy today," he added.

Brief Summary of the Match:

Earlier, Mumbai Indians posted a total of 179/9 in their 20 overs after electing to bat first. Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera were the stars with the bat for MI. Varma scored a brisk 65 off 45 balls, while Wadhera chipped in with a valuable 49 off 24 deliveries. The duo stitched together a crucial 99-run partnership for the fifth wicket to rescue MI from a precarious 52/4.

Sandeep Sharma was the wrecker-in-chief for the Royals, claiming career-best figures of 5/18. Trent Boult also picked up two wickets.

In response, Rajasthan Royals chased down the target comfortably with eight balls to spare. Samson and Buttler provided valuable contributions with scores of 38* (28) and 35 (25), respectively. Piyush Chawla was the lone wicket-taker for Mumbai Indians.

