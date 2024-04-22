RR vs MI: Hardik Pandya Receives Special Jersey from Lasith Malinga on His 100th IPL Appearance for Mumbai Indians (Watch Video)

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya received a special jersey on Monday, a tribute to his remarkable feat of reaching 100 appearances for the franchise in the Indian Premier League. Lasith Malinga, the Mumbai Indians legend and current bowling coach, presented the 100-number jersey to Pandya after the first innings of the match against the Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Watch video here:

Lasith Malinga presents a special jersey to Mumbai Indians Captain Hardik Pandya, playing his 💯th match for the side 💙👏



Follow the Match ▶️ https://t.co/Mb1gd0UfgA#TATAIPL | #RRvMI | @hardikpandya7 | @mipaltanpic.twitter.com/Dg5GBTDFsN — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 22, 2024

Pandya joins an elite group of six cricketers with 100 or more matches for MI: Rohit Sharma (206), Kieron Pollard (189), Harbhajan Singh (136), Jasprit Bumrah (128), Lasith Malinga (122), and Ambati Rayudu (114).

Players with 100 or More Matches for MI:

Player Matches Played Rohit Sharma 206 Kieron Pollard 189 Harbhajan Singh 136 Jasprit Bumrah 128 Lasith Malinga 122 Ambati Rayudu 114 Hardik Pandya 100

Read Also | IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya's Video Pushing Lasith Malinga Goes Viral; Here's How Netizens React

Pandya's journey with MI began in 2015. He has been a key contributor with both bat and ball, playing a crucial role in MI's five IPL titles, four of which came during his tenure with the team. In November 2023, Pandya returned to MI after a two-year stint with the Gujarat Titans, where he played a pivotal role in their debut IPL title victory in 2022. The move back to MI was part of a trade deal between the two franchises, and Pandya was named captain for the 2024 season, succeeding Rohit Sharma.

However, Pandya has had a challenging time thus far in the IPL. Both his batting and bowling performances have fallen short of expectations. MI has started the season with three consecutive losses and currently sits in the bottom half of the table with six points from seven matches.

Read Also | Trent Boult Breaks Bhuvneshwar Kumar's IPL Record with Rohit Sharma's Dismissal in RR vs MI Match