By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 29, 2024 03:39 PM2024-03-29T15:39:01+5:302024-03-29T15:41:08+5:30

Hardik Pandya's tenure as Mumbai Indians captain has begun with back-to-back losses, intensifying criticism from fans and experts. The ...

IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya's Video Pushing Lasith Malinga Goes Viral; Here's How Netizens React

Hardik Pandya's tenure as Mumbai Indians captain has begun with back-to-back losses, intensifying criticism from fans and experts. The situation has been further fueled by a social media clip showing an awkward post-match interaction with bowling coach Lasith Malinga after the team's defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Discontent with Pandya's captaincy was evident from the start. Fans booed him throughout the opening match against Gujarat Titans (GT), and his on-field decisions and performances have drawn criticism from former cricketers and analysts. The team's lackluster start, with losses to both GT and SRH, has only exacerbated the tension.

The social media video shows Pandya seemingly avoiding a hug from Malinga after the SRH loss. Instead, he shakes hands with opposition players. Additionally, another clip shows Malinga vacating his seat in the dugout for Pandya, despite assistant coach Kieron Pollard initially offering his own seat. Fans expressed displeasure that Pandya didn't stop Malinga from giving up his place.

Here's how netizens react to Hardik Pandya's behaviour:

 

These incidents add fire to the controversy surrounding Pandya's appointment as captain. The SRH defeat itself was a record-breaker, with the opposition posting the highest-ever IPL total of 277 for 3. Mumbai Indians, despite a valiant chase, fell short by 31 runs, marking their second consecutive loss. Pandya's own form with bat and ball has been poor, further scrutinizing his captaincy.

