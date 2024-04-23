IPL 2024 Updated Points Table After RR vs MI Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside

Rajasthan Royals tightened their grip on the top spot in the IPL 2024 points table after a dominant nine-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians. Yashasvi Jaiswal's blistering century propelled them to a comfortable win and a four-point lead at the summit.
Shifting Sands in the Middle:
The battle for playoff positions continues to be intense. Gujarat Titans climbed to sixth place with a hard-fought victory against Punjab Kings, while Kolkata Knight Riders edged past Royal Challengers Bangalore to consolidate their second spot. Meanwhile, RCB remains rooted at the bottom, desperately seeking their second win of the season.
Orange Cap Stays Put, Purple Cap Race Heats Up:
Virat Kohli continues to hold onto the Orange Cap, maintaining his lead in the highest run-scorers' list. Sanju Samson's knock against Mumbai Indians propelled him into the top five.
The Purple Cap race, however, witnessed some movement. Jasprit Bumrah remains at the top with 13 wickets, but Yuzvendra Chahal is hot on his heels, just one wicket behind after his performance against MI. Harshal Patel and Gerald Coetzee are also in contention, keeping the fight for the most wickets wide open.
Here's the IPL 2024 Points Table After RR vs MI Match:
|Pos.
|Team
|Mat.
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|8
|6
|1
|14
|+0.698
|2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|7
|5
|2
|10
|+1.206
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7
|5
|2
|10
|+0.914
|4
|Chennai Super Kings
|7
|4
|3
|8
|+0.529
|5
|Lucknow Super Giants
|7
|4
|3
|8
|+0.123
|6
|Gujarat Titans
|8
|4
|4
|8
|-1.055
|7
|Mumbai Indians
|8
|3
|5
|6
|-0.227
|8
|Delhi Capitals
|8
|3
|5
|6
|-1.477
|9
|Punjab Kings
|8
|2
|6
|4
|-0.292
|10
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|8
|1
|7
|2
|-1.046
Read Also | IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma Congratulates Yashasvi Jaiswal With Warm Hug After His Match-Winning Knock Against MI (Watch Video)
Here's the IPL Orange Cap list after the RR vs MI Match:
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|HS
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|8
|379
|63.16
|150.39
|113*
|Travis Head
|SRH
|6
|324
|54.00
|216.00
|102
|Riyan Parag
|RR
|8
|318
|63.30
|161.42
|84*
|Sanju Samson
|RR
|8
|314
|62.80
|152.42
|82*
|Rohit Sharma
|MI
|8
|303
|43.29
|162.90
|105*
Here's the IPL Purple Cap list after the RR vs MI Match:
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Wickets
|Matches
|Overs
|Best
|Runs
|Average
|Economy
|Runs
|4-Fers
|5-Fers
|1
|Jasprit Bumrah
|MI
|13
|8
|32
|5/21
|192
|15.69
|6.38
|204
|—
|1
|2
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|RR
|13
|8
|30
|3/11
|180
|20.38
|8.83
|265
|—
|—
|3
|Harshal Patel
|PBKS
|13
|8
|29
|3/15
|174
|21.38
|9.59
|278
|—
|—
|4
|Gerald Coetzee
|MI
|12
|8
|28.3
|4/34
|171
|24
|10.11
|288
|1
|—
|5
|Sam Curran
|PBKS
|11
|8
|24
|3/28
|144
|19.18
|8.79
|211
|—
|—
Read Also | RR vs MI, IPL 2024: Yashasvi Jaiswal's Century Powers Rajasthan Royals to Dominant Win Over Mumbai Indians