IPL 2024 Updated Points Table After RR vs MI Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside

Rajasthan Royals tightened their grip on the top spot in the IPL 2024 points table after a dominant nine-wicket ...

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 23, 2024 12:13 AM2024-04-23T00:13:39+5:302024-04-23T00:14:16+5:30

Rajasthan Royals tightened their grip on the top spot in the IPL 2024 points table after a dominant nine-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians. Yashasvi Jaiswal's blistering century propelled them to a comfortable win and a four-point lead at the summit.

Shifting Sands in the Middle:

The battle for playoff positions continues to be intense. Gujarat Titans climbed to sixth place with a hard-fought victory against Punjab Kings, while Kolkata Knight Riders edged past Royal Challengers Bangalore to consolidate their second spot. Meanwhile, RCB remains rooted at the bottom, desperately seeking their second win of the season.

Orange Cap Stays Put, Purple Cap Race Heats Up:

Virat Kohli continues to hold onto the Orange Cap, maintaining his lead in the highest run-scorers' list. Sanju Samson's knock against Mumbai Indians propelled him into the top five.

The Purple Cap race, however, witnessed some movement. Jasprit Bumrah remains at the top with 13 wickets, but Yuzvendra Chahal is hot on his heels, just one wicket behind after his performance against MI. Harshal Patel and Gerald Coetzee are also in contention, keeping the fight for the most wickets wide open.

Here's the IPL 2024 Points Table After RR vs MI Match:

Pos.TeamMat.WonLostPointsNRR
1Rajasthan Royals86114+0.698
2Kolkata Knight Riders75210+1.206
3Sunrisers Hyderabad75210+0.914
4Chennai Super Kings7438+0.529
5Lucknow Super Giants7438+0.123
6Gujarat Titans8448-1.055
7Mumbai Indians8356-0.227
8Delhi Capitals8356-1.477
9Punjab Kings8264-0.292
10Royal Challengers Bengaluru8172-1.046

Here's the IPL Orange Cap list after the RR vs MI Match:

PlayerTeamMatchesRunsAverageStrike RateHS
Virat KohliRCB837963.16150.39113*
Travis HeadSRH632454.00216.00102
Riyan ParagRR831863.30161.4284*
Sanju SamsonRR831462.80152.4282*
Rohit SharmaMI830343.29162.90105*

Here's the IPL Purple Cap list after the RR vs MI Match:

RankPlayerTeamWicketsMatchesOversBestRunsAverageEconomyRuns4-Fers5-Fers
1Jasprit BumrahMI138325/2119215.696.382041
2Yuzvendra ChahalRR138303/1118020.388.83265
3Harshal PatelPBKS138293/1517421.389.59278
4Gerald CoetzeeMI12828.34/341712410.112881
5Sam CurranPBKS118243/2814419.188.79211

