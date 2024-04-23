IPL 2024 Updated Points Table After RR vs MI Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside

Rajasthan Royals tightened their grip on the top spot in the IPL 2024 points table after a dominant nine-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians. Yashasvi Jaiswal's blistering century propelled them to a comfortable win and a four-point lead at the summit.

Shifting Sands in the Middle:

The battle for playoff positions continues to be intense. Gujarat Titans climbed to sixth place with a hard-fought victory against Punjab Kings, while Kolkata Knight Riders edged past Royal Challengers Bangalore to consolidate their second spot. Meanwhile, RCB remains rooted at the bottom, desperately seeking their second win of the season.

Orange Cap Stays Put, Purple Cap Race Heats Up:

Virat Kohli continues to hold onto the Orange Cap, maintaining his lead in the highest run-scorers' list. Sanju Samson's knock against Mumbai Indians propelled him into the top five.

The Purple Cap race, however, witnessed some movement. Jasprit Bumrah remains at the top with 13 wickets, but Yuzvendra Chahal is hot on his heels, just one wicket behind after his performance against MI. Harshal Patel and Gerald Coetzee are also in contention, keeping the fight for the most wickets wide open.

Here's the IPL 2024 Points Table After RR vs MI Match:

Pos. Team Mat. Won Lost Points NRR 1 Rajasthan Royals 8 6 1 14 +0.698 2 Kolkata Knight Riders 7 5 2 10 +1.206 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 5 2 10 +0.914 4 Chennai Super Kings 7 4 3 8 +0.529 5 Lucknow Super Giants 7 4 3 8 +0.123 6 Gujarat Titans 8 4 4 8 -1.055 7 Mumbai Indians 8 3 5 6 -0.227 8 Delhi Capitals 8 3 5 6 -1.477 9 Punjab Kings 8 2 6 4 -0.292 10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 8 1 7 2 -1.046

Here's the IPL Orange Cap list after the RR vs MI Match:

Player Team Matches Runs Average Strike Rate HS Virat Kohli RCB 8 379 63.16 150.39 113* Travis Head SRH 6 324 54.00 216.00 102 Riyan Parag RR 8 318 63.30 161.42 84* Sanju Samson RR 8 314 62.80 152.42 82* Rohit Sharma MI 8 303 43.29 162.90 105*

Here's the IPL Purple Cap list after the RR vs MI Match:

Rank Player Team Wickets Matches Overs Best Runs Average Economy Runs 4-Fers 5-Fers 1 Jasprit Bumrah MI 13 8 32 5/21 192 15.69 6.38 204 — 1 2 Yuzvendra Chahal RR 13 8 30 3/11 180 20.38 8.83 265 — — 3 Harshal Patel PBKS 13 8 29 3/15 174 21.38 9.59 278 — — 4 Gerald Coetzee MI 12 8 28.3 4/34 171 24 10.11 288 1 — 5 Sam Curran PBKS 11 8 24 3/28 144 19.18 8.79 211 — —

