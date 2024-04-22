RR vs MI, IPL 2024: Yashasvi Jaiswal's Century Powers Rajasthan Royals to Dominant Win Over Mumbai Indians

Yashasvi Jaiswal rediscovered his scoring touch with a brilliant century as the Rajasthan Royals thrashed the Mumbai Indians by nine wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday.

Jaiswal's unbeaten 100 (number spelled out) propelled the Royals to a comfortable victory in chase of Mumbai's 179/9 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. This marked Jaiswal's second IPL century, both of which have come against the five-time champions.

Mumbai's Mid-Order Salvage Innings

Earlier, Mumbai's openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan failed to provide a solid start, dismissed cheaply for a combined six runs. Trent Boult and Sandeep Sharma claimed their respective wickets in the first two overs.

Tilak Varma's fighting half-century (50) helped Mumbai reach a respectable total. Nehal Wadhera's quickfire 49 off 23 balls provided crucial support, forming a 99-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Varma. Their contribution propelled Mumbai to a defendable 179/9.

Yuzvendra Chahal etched his name in history by becoming the first Indian cricketer to take 200 wickets in the IPL. Sandeep Sharma, returning from injury, picked up a five-wicket haul, while Boult chipped in with two scalps.

Royals Cruise to Victory

In reply, the Royals got off to a flying start with Jaiswal and Jos Buttler attacking the MI bowlers. While Buttler departed for 35, Jaiswal anchored the chase with his unbeaten century.

Skipper Sanju Samson joined Jaiswal to accelerate the chase and boost the Royals' net run rate. Despite a brief rain interruption, both batsmen continued their dominance. Samson's knock, along with Jaiswal's ton, sealed a dominant nine-wicket victory for the Royals.