IND vs ENG, 5th Test: India Clinch Dominant 4-1 Test Series Win Over England in Dharamshala!

Team India secured a convincing victory in the five-match Test series against England, winning the final Test by an innings and 64 runs at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

This win marks a significant achievement for a young Indian team, especially considering the absence of several veteran players like Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami. Youngsters like Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal stepped up with crucial knocks throughout the series, demonstrating India's batting depth.

The bowling attack, spearheaded by Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav, proved equally potent, consistently dismantling the England batting lineup. This series win strengthens India's position in the World Test Championship race and serves as a major confidence booster ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

