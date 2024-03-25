Indian PhD Student Dies After Being Run Over By Truck in London

An Indian student died after being run over by a truck in London. The incident took place last week. The deceased has been identified as 33-year-old Cheistha Kochhar, a PhD student in London School of Economics.Kochar, who passed away in London after an accident last week, had earlier worked at NITI Aayog. She was pursuing a PhD in Behavioural Science from LSE. She was the daughter of retired Lieutenant General Dr SP Kochhar, Director General at Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).

Cheistha Kochar was hit by a garbage truck on March 19 while she was cycling home. Her husband Prashant, who was cycling ahead of her during the accident, rushed her to the hospital. She could not be saved.

Her father, retired Lieutenant General Dr SP Kochhar, wrote an emotional LinkedIn post remembering his daughter.“I am still in London trying to collect the remains of my daughter, Cheistha Kochhar. She was run over by a truck on 19 Mar while cycling back from LSE, where she was doing her PhD. It has devastated us and her large circle of friends," he wrote on X.

Cheistha Kochchar had moved to London in September 2023, prior to which she resided in Gurugram, Haryana. Ahead of getting admission in LSE, she had completed her studies at Delhi University, Ashoka University, and the Universities of Pennsylvania and Chicago.