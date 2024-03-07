India vs England, 5th Test Day 1 Lunch: Kuldeep Yadav gives India Early Advantage at Dharamsala

Kuldeep Yadav picked Ollie Pope right at the stroke of Lunch to keep England at 100/2 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday Earlier, Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bat first in the final Test Mark Wood has been brought in for Ollie Robinson for the visitors and India has given away debut cap to Devdutt Padikkal and Akash Deep misses out as Jasprit Bumrah comes back in.

England got extremely lucky as the openers played and missed on multiple occasions whilst enduring some inconsistency in bounce as well. The introduction of spin eased things out a little, or so did it appear for England until Duckett decided to gift his wicket to Kuldeep in his very first over. Crawley though is looking in prime touch once again and the visitors would be hoping for a big one from him. Let's see how things unfurl post-lunch