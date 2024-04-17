Paagal Hai Kya?: Kuldeep Yadav Loses Temper, Scolds Mukesh Kumar During GT vs DC IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video)

Delhi Capitals bowler Kuldeep Yadav displayed his fiery side on the field during their IPL match against the Gujarat Titans on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the eighth over when Yadav was bowling to Rahul Tewatia. After the delivery, Abhinav Manohar, the non-striker, attempted a quick single. However, a miscommunication led to a wayward throw from fielder Mukesh Kumar, who was attempting to run out Manohar.

Yadav's frustration boiled over as he was heard yelling in Hindi, "Pagal wagal hai kya?" which translates to "Are you crazy?"

The Capitals dominated the match, bowling out the Titans for a meager 89 runs – the lowest total in Gujarat's IPL history. Mukesh Kumar emerged as the bowling hero for Delhi, claiming three wickets for just 14 runs in his spell. Ishant Sharma and Tristan Stubbs also chipped in with two wickets each.