Rohit Sharma Opens Up About His 'Garden Mein Ghumega' Remark, Says “Not To Hurt Anyone, but…”

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma addressed comments picked up by the stump microphone during the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam on Feb. 2.

In an exclusive conversation on Team Ro's Instagram, Rohit Sharma said, "Enjoyed handling these guys. They enjoyed it as well. Kabhi kabhi bol deta hun jo mike mein pakda jata hai. But that's me. That's how I am. Not to hurt anyone but to ensure they remember they have a job. I was very pleased to see everyone engaged, which was absolutely brilliant. That is what this whole thing is all about, where I am telling them koi yaha garden mein ghoomega nahi. End of the day, try and make sure to get the job done."

Rohit Sharma was spotted abusing on Day 2 of the India vs England 2nd Test 2024 in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, February 2. The stump microphone caught the Indian captain saying, "Koi bhi garden mein ghumega maa c**** dunga sabka," after the 31st over of the contest when Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes were batting with England's score being 143/4. The video of Rohit using a cuss word has gone viral on social media.

India's remarkable performance in the Test series has solidified its position as a dominant force in Test cricket. Currently leading the World Test Championship table and holding the top spot in the ICC rankings, India's success under Rohit Sharma's leadership reflects a combination of skill, strategy, and teamwork. Sharma will now turn his attention to the Indian Premier League (IPL) season, playing for the Mumbai Indians (MI).