IPL 2024: Kuldeep Yadav Hilariously Forces Rishabh Pant To Take DRS Call in RR vs DC Match, Video Goes Viral

Delhi Capitals spinner Kuldeep Yadav successfully convinced captain Rishabh Pant to review an lbw call against Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler in the eighth over of the innings.

After opener Jos Buttler attempted a reverse sweep but missed the ball, both Yadav and captain Rishabh Pant appealed for lbw. The umpire remained unmoved, but Yadav displayed strong conviction, urging Pant to use the Decision Review System (DRS). Initially hesitant, Pant opted for the review. Ball-tracking technology confirmed Yadav's intuition, showing the ball hitting the middle and leg stump.

The wicket provided a crucial breakthrough for the Capitals, who had brought in Mukesh Kumar to replace Ishant Sharma in the lineup. Kumar justified his selection, claiming the scalp of Yashasvi Jaiswal with a full-length delivery that rattled the stumps. Sanju Samson, the Royals captain, followed suit, falling prey to Khaleel Ahmed's bowling.

Meanwhile, Pant achieved a unique milestone, becoming the first cricketer to represent the Delhi Capitals in 100 matches. He was presented with a customized jersey featuring the number 100 on the back to commemorate this achievement. The Capitals made two changes to their playing XI from the previous match, a narrow loss to the Punjab Kings. Mukesh Kumar came in for Ishant Sharma, while Anrich Nortje replaced Shai Hope.