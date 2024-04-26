Sunil Narine Joins Elite List of Top Run-Scorers at Eden Gardens

Sunil Narine joined Sourav Ganguly and Gautam Gambhir among the top run-scorers in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Eden Gardens. The left-handed batsman achieved the feat during the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) IPL 2024 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday, April 26. He needed 27 runs to reach the milestone, which he accomplished quickly.

Narine became the 10th batter to reach the mark at the iconic Kolkata venue. The others on the list include Robin Uthappa, Andre Russell, Yusuf Pathan, Dinesh Karthik, Nitish Rana, Manish Pandey, Jacques Kallis, and Chris Gayle. Narine also equalled his best run-tally in a single IPL season. In 2018, he scored 357 runs from 16 games at an average of 22.31. This season, he has notched 357 runs from just eight games at a much higher average of 44.62.

Another milestone crossed, this time at home! 🫡 pic.twitter.com/4UTjLo3PN2 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 26, 2024

Top Run-Scorers at Eden Gardens (IPL):

Player Matches Runs Gautam Gambhir 47 1,407 Robin Uthappa 41 1,159 Andre Russell 41 932 Yusuf Pathan 49 861 Dinesh Karthik 28 655 Nitish Rana 23 647 Manish Pandey 29 591 Jacques Kallis 21 577 Chris Gayle 12 560 Sunil Narine 57 544 Sourav Ganguly 15 532

