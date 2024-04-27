Six-Fest in Kolkata! KKR vs PBKS Shatters T20 Record with 42 Maximums

The Indian Premier League (IPL) witnessed a record-breaking night at the Eden Gardens on Friday as the Kolkata Knight ...

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 27, 2024 12:22 AM2024-04-27T00:22:44+5:302024-04-27T00:23:10+5:30

Six-Fest in Kolkata! KKR vs PBKS Shatters T20 Record with 42 Maximums | Six-Fest in Kolkata! KKR vs PBKS Shatters T20 Record with 42 Maximums

Six-Fest in Kolkata! KKR vs PBKS Shatters T20 Record with 42 Maximums

Next

The Indian Premier League (IPL) witnessed a record-breaking night at the Eden Gardens on Friday as the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) combined to hit 42 sixes, the most ever in a T20 match.

KKR set the tone with a dominant batting display, launching 18 sixes in their massive total of 262 runs – their second-highest chase target in IPL history. Jonny Bairstow then stole the show for PBKS, smashing a blistering 108 off just 48 deliveries, including a record-breaking nine sixes, to lead his team to a thrilling victory with eight balls to spare.

The previous record for most sixes in a T20 match was 38, which had been achieved twice in IPL 2024 – once by Sunrisers Hyderabad and once by Royal Challengers Bengaluru. This high-scoring encounter between KKR and PBKS rewrites the record books, showcasing the ever-evolving power-hitting prowess in modern T20 cricket.

Here's the most sixes hit in a T20 match:

MatchSixesVenueYear
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings42Kolkata2024
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians38Hyderabad2024
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad38Bengaluru2024
Legends vs Kabul Zwanan37Sharjah2018
Patriots vs Tallawahs37Basseterre2019
Open in app
Tags :IPL 2024Punjab kingsKolkata Knight Riders