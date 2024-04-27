Six-Fest in Kolkata! KKR vs PBKS Shatters T20 Record with 42 Maximums

The Indian Premier League (IPL) witnessed a record-breaking night at the Eden Gardens on Friday as the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) combined to hit 42 sixes, the most ever in a T20 match.
KKR set the tone with a dominant batting display, launching 18 sixes in their massive total of 262 runs – their second-highest chase target in IPL history. Jonny Bairstow then stole the show for PBKS, smashing a blistering 108 off just 48 deliveries, including a record-breaking nine sixes, to lead his team to a thrilling victory with eight balls to spare.
The previous record for most sixes in a T20 match was 38, which had been achieved twice in IPL 2024 – once by Sunrisers Hyderabad and once by Royal Challengers Bengaluru. This high-scoring encounter between KKR and PBKS rewrites the record books, showcasing the ever-evolving power-hitting prowess in modern T20 cricket.
Here's the most sixes hit in a T20 match:
|Match
|Sixes
|Venue
|Year
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings
|42
|Kolkata
|2024
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians
|38
|Hyderabad
|2024
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|38
|Bengaluru
|2024
|Legends vs Kabul Zwanan
|37
|Sharjah
|2018
|Patriots vs Tallawahs
|37
|Basseterre
|2019