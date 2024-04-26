IPL 2024: Punjab Kings Script History, Record Highest Successful T20 Cricket Chase in KKR vs PBKS Match

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen its fair share of high-scoring chases throughout 17 seasons. On Friday, Punjab Kings set a new world record for the highest successful chase in T20 history, chasing down a mammoth 262-run target against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Jonny Bairstow's blistering century, scored in just 18.4 overs, led the way for Punjab. Shashank Singh provided late-innings fireworks with a quickfire half-century as PBKS cruised to victory, surpassing the highest T20 total ever seen at Eden Gardens.

Previously, Rajasthan Royals held the IPL record for the highest successful chase, achieved during the 2020 season when they chased down 224 runs against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in Sharjah. They tied that mark again in the 2024 season with a sensational chase against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, with Jos Buttler scoring an unbeaten century to win on the final ball.

However, Punjab Kings upped the ante on Friday, not only surpassing the highest IPL chase but also setting a new benchmark for T20 cricket. Again at Eden Gardens, KKR posted their highest total at the venue with a massive 261/6. In reply, Punjab got off to a flying start thanks to Bairstow's century off just 45 balls.

The 2021 IPL season saw a thrilling chase by Mumbai Indians, who edged past Chennai Super Kings with a 219-run chase, reaching the target on the final ball in Delhi.

The ongoing IPL season has witnessed teams posting numerous scores exceeding 250 runs, with Sunrisers Hyderabad recording the two highest scores ever in both the IPL and T20 franchise cricket.

Highest successful IPL run-chases:

Team Target Score Overs Opposition Date Venue Punjab Kings 262 262-2 18.4 Kolkata Knight Riders April 26, 2024 Kolkata Rajasthan Royals 224 226/6 19.3 Kings XI Punjab Sep 27, 2020 Sharjah Rajasthan Royals 224 224/8 20 Kolkata Knight Riders April 16, 2024 Kolkata Mumbai Indians 219 219/6 20 Chennai Super Kings May 1, 2021 Delhi Rajasthan Royals 215 217/7 19.5 Deccan Chargers April 24, 2008 Hyderabad Sunrisers Hyderabad 215 217/6 20 Rajasthan Royals May 7, 2023 Jaipur Mumbai Indians 215 216/4 18.5 Punjab Kings May 3, 2023 Mohali Mumbai Indians 213 214/4 19.3 Rajasthan Royals April 30, 2023 Mumbai

