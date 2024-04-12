Kuldeep Yadav Makes Dismisses Stoinis and Pooran with Consecutive Deliveries in DC vs LSG Match (Watch Video)

Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav made a significant comeback for the Delhi Capitals (DC) against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ...

Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav made a significant comeback for the Delhi Capitals (DC) against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Friday. Yadav, who missed crucial matches due to injury, had a major impact, dismissing Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran on consecutive deliveries.

Pooran's dismissal was particularly impressive. In the eighth over, with confidence high after taking Stoinis' wicket, Yadav tossed the ball with good air and drift. The ball pitched on off-stump, and Pooran, misjudging the drift, played the wrong line. The delivery snuck between bat and pad, shattering the stumps and leaving Pooran and LSG supporters stunned.

