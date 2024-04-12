Delh’s Bowling Dominance Limits Lucknow Super Giants to 167/7 in LSG vs DC IPL 2024 Match

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) posted a target of 168 runs for the Delhi Capitals in Match 26 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Ekana Stadium on Friday, April 12.

LSG opted to bat first, but opener Quinton de Kock fell cheaply to Khaleel Ahmed. Despite KL Rahul's 39 runs, Delhi's bowlers kept the pressure on, taking wickets at regular intervals.

Kuldeep Yadav, returning to the starting lineup with Mukesh Kumar, led the bowling attack with three wickets. Mukesh also claimed a wicket as LSG found themselves struggling at 94/7 after 13 overs. Khaleel Ahmed, with his early double strike, returned to complete his spell with figures of 2/41 in his four overs.

A late cameo of 55* runs from Ayush Badoni helped LSG set a target of 168. Badoni's 73-run partnership with Arshad Khan is now the highest eighth-wicket stand in IPL history.

Delhi Capitals, currently at the bottom of the league table, will be looking to capitalize on this opportunity and secure their second win of the season, keeping their playoff hopes alive.