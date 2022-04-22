RBI launches quarterly industrial outlook survey

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said it has launched the 98th round of the quarterly industrial outlook survey of the country's manufacturing sector for the reference period April-June 2022.

The survey assesses business sentiment for the first quarter of 2022-23 and expectations for the ensuing quarter July-September 2022-23 period, based on qualitative responses on a set of indicators pertaining to demand conditions, financial conditions, employment conditions and the price situation.

The survey provides useful insight into the performance of the manufacturing sector.

Owing to continued uncertainty because of the COVID-19 pandemic, an additional block has been included in this survey round for assessing the outlook on key parameters for the two subsequent quarters (Q3:2022-23 and Q4:2022-23), the RBI said in a statement.

Genesis Management & Market Research Pvt Ltd has been authorised to conduct the survey for April-June 2022 on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India.

While the agency will approach selected companies, other manufacturing companies are also encouraged to participate in the survey by downloading the survey questionnaire from the Bank's website, the RBI said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor