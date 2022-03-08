RBI launches UPI 123PAY for feature phone users to access payment service

There is good news for millions of feature phone users across the country. Smartphones and internet will no longer be required for digital payments. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday launched a UPI-based payments product, a big gift to feature phone users.

With the help of this feature phone users can easily make digital payments. Millions of people in the country use feature phones. Most of them are people living in rural areas. These people cannot afford expensive smartphones and use feature phones with calling and messaging facilities.

Such people can now also make UPI payments. The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday launched a special UPI service for users who do not have a smartphone. The name of this new service is UPI 123PAY. This will go a long way in expanding the digital payment network in rural areas as well.

The new service will also allow payments to users who have an old-fashioned feature phone and not a smart phone. The new service was launched on Tuesday by Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikant Das. Governor Shaktikant Das said that the deprived sections of the society, especially the people in rural areas, would also be able to avail UPI services. Meanwhile, a 24-hour helpline service has also been launched to avoid any hassle while making UPI payments.