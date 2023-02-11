RBI on their toes as always: Sitharaman on Adani-Hindenburg matter

The regulated entities and the banks and any other players in the financial market."

Meanwhile, Sitharaman said the new tax regime announced in her budget, would leave more money in the hands of taxpayers.

The finance minister also said that said India is in talks with G20 nations to regulate cryptocurrencies through a common framework.

"Crypto involves a lot of technology, it's 99 per cent technology. We are talking to all countries if all the countries can achieve a standard operating procedure which will be effective while following a regulatory framework. It's under discussion with G20 nations," Sitharaman said.

( With inputs from ANI )

