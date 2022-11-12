Realtor Nitish Agarwal ties the knot with friend-turned-soulmate Kalpana Tharwani

Ahmedabad, November 12: All love stories are eternal, they say. And not all of them have to be about “love at first sight”. Some mature over time, taking seed in friendship. Remember Shahrukh Khan’s famous Pyar Dosti Hai philosophy in Karan Johar’s ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’? Nitish Agarwal, who heads the real estate firm Nexrise, certainly agrees with Shahrukh.

The successful businessman, the co-founder of Business Network International (BNI) in Ahmedabad and director at Karnavati club, has exchanged the wedding vows with his best friend Kalpana Tharwani – a yoga enthusiast & fashion designer taking their bonding of a decade to the next level.

To celebrate their togetherness, Nitish and Kalpana hosted a dinner bash for friends and relatives at Oxygen Homestead in the city on Saturday.

“Friendship is integral to a successful marriage, and I am lucky to have been able to marry my best friend and turn soulmates,” says Nitish.

