Realty Check Bangalore Edition: Creating a Nexus of 200+ Real Estate Builders for Innovation and Growth

New Delhi [India], June 23: Following the successful launch of the RealtyCheck series in Delhi NCR, Realatte captured the attention of industry enthusiasts once again by organising the highly anticipated 2nd edition of the summit in Bangalore. This remarkable event quickly became the focal point of discussions throughout the city, as participants and stakeholders eagerly engaged in thought-provoking conversations and cutting-edge presentations. The event was attended by the top real estate builders namely Lodha Group, Purvankara, Brigade Group, Assetz Property Group, Mantri Developers, Prestige Group, Provident Housing and many more.

'RealtyCheck' by Realatte is a digital summit that brings real estate tycoons of the likes of developers and IPCs, ad giants like Google, and Taboola, along with exceptional marketers all under one roof. The primary objective is to discuss how Digital Branding and Marketing is the trend of the era and how they can leverage these servitors to amplify ROI in a sector as diversified as Real estate.

Realatte Ventures, a leading real estate marketing and advertising agency, with experience of more than 15 years in Real estate digital marketing came up with this series of Realty Check summits to foster an environment of collaboration and learning. Over the last 5 years, Realatte has worked with more than 500 real estate builders and has managed 1000+ real estate projects across the entire spectrum including budget homes to ultra-luxury homes in residential to large retail spaces in the commercial and hospitality sectors. Today, Realatte has grown and expanded its presence through offices in Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, UK and Dubai.

Speaking about the event, Mayank Vora the Co-founder of Realatte said, "We are humbled to have received such an enthusiastic response for this event and are happy to have been able to share insights that helped most of our attendees. We are also grateful to industry experts from Google, Meta and Taboola who spent their valuable time and shared insights with us. Overall, the event was a success and we are aiming to take this event across various cities in India to encourage conversations around current and future growth in the Indian Real Estate market. RealtyCheck is a think-tank of sorts where we discuss the impact of innovative tech platforms that can help real estate stakeholders to make the most in a dynamic future."

The event had Ashwinder Raj Singh, CEO - of Residential, Bhartiya Urban, as the keynote speaker and also other esteemed speakers like Shrey Chopra, Agency Development Manager, Google, Team Meta, Brenda Chung, Regional Director-APAC, Taboola. With two panel discussions, there were insightful conversations among the panelists.

The first topic was 'Curating Marketing Strategies for the Evolving Real Estate Buyer'. The panel included Ashwinder R. Singh as the moderator, Sanjay K Jariwal, Senior General Manager, Prestige Group, Rajendra Joshi, CEO-Bangalore, Lodha Group, Kranti Alladi, Head of Marketing & Business Strategy, Concorde, Ruchi Kohli, Head of Independent Agencies, India,

Meta, Rohan Shah, Co-Founder, Realatte, and Vikas Nair, Head of Marketing & Communication, Century Real Estate Pvt Ltd.

The second topic of discussion was 'Digital Marketing Driven Approaches For Different Real Estate Categories'. With Kajol Malik as the moderator, the panelists included Smarajit Mishra, Head- Marketing and Strategy, Brigade Group, Siva Krishnan, Managing Director- Chennai & Coimbatore, Janes Lang LaSalle, Srinivasan Subramanian, Executive Director, Koncept Ambience, Shrey Chopra, Strategic Agency Manager, Google, Dhruba Ghosh, EVP and Head of Marketing, and Nimmy Joseph, Head of Marketing, Primus Senior Living.

Talking about the event, Ashwinder R Singh, CEO- Residential, Bhartiya Urban said, "It was a lovely event. I think the construction of the event was fantastic. The way Realatte partnered with Google, Meta and Taboola was exciting and fresh. We discussed some great ideas on digital marketing technology, which is going to be very important for the real estate industry in the coming times and I look forward to the next event very soon, maybe in the next three months."

Sharing his views about the event, Sanjay K Jariwal, Senior General Manager, Prestige Group, said, "I think the event went well along with the panelists, and speakers. The audience was amazing and everybody spoke and gave us a lot of insights.

Realatte, founded by Mayank Vora, Nirav Gosalia, Harish Patel, Rahul Goyal & Rohan Shah has unabatedly led the digital marketing sphere by collaborating with some of the largest names in the real-estate sector like DLF, Hiranandani, The Wadhwa Group, Godrej Properties, Sunteck Realty, Runwal, Rustomjee, Brigade Group and more. It is a part of "The Logicloop Alliance", which comprises a group of companies that includes the technology services company Logicloop Tech, the 360-degree digital marketing agency Logicloop Digital and Jucy Gifts which is into corporate gifting.

