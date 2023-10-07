REBT Practitioner Pinky N. D. Kansara aims to Revolutionize Self-Empowerment with the launch of her debut book, “Belong to Yourself”

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7: Pinky N. D. Kansara, a renowned REBT Practitioner and a passionate advocate for emotional well-being, gender equality, and inclusive workplaces, is thrilled to announce the launch of her debut book “Belong to Yourself.” This book is a powerful exploration into the realms of self-discovery, self-empowerment, and self-love, aimed at guiding readers on a journey towards embracing their authentic selves and building healthy, meaningful relationships.

Pinky N. D. Kansara’s mission, encapsulated in the tagline “empower, inspire, uplift,” is perfectly reflected in her latest offering, “Belong to Yourself.” In a world that often pressures individuals to conform, “Belong to Yourself” encourages readers to imagine a life where they can be themselves without fear of rejection or constant validation-seeking, and turn their pain into power, providing practical and rewarding ways to embark on the journey of self-empowerment and authenticity.

“Belong to Yourself” touches on a wide range of topics, from self-love, and empowerment to dealing with challenging circumstances, including menopause and mid-life crises, to healing from past wounds and nurturing emotional well-being. Pinky N. D. Kansara shares her invaluable insights and guidance to help readers navigate life’s complexities with resilience and grace.

Speaking about her debut book, Pinky N. D. Kansara says, ” For me, writing of “Belong to Yourself” was like a divine birthing process! As a single woman in her 50s, with no partner or kids, this book represents not only the culmination of my life’s work but also a legacy I leave for the world. The ethereal journey from the inception of an idea that has dwelled within me for countless years to the tangible manifestation of “Belong to Yourself” has been nothing short of extraordinary. And I am deeply excited to share it with the world. This book is not just a collection of words; it’s a testament to the power of authenticity and self-empowerment. I hope that readers will find solace, strength, and a renewed sense of self as they embark on this transformative journey with me.”

As a dedicated advocate for women’s empowerment and inclusivity in the workplace, Ms. Kansara is acutely aware of the challenges faced by Gen Z, women, and Millennials in their professional and personal lives. She believes in fostering a positive work environment within corporations and equipping individuals to overcome setbacks and thrive in their personal lives while also building successful careers. Her work as an REBT practitioner and promoter of Employee Emotional Wellbeing (EEW) is dedicated to reshaping corporate structures and promoting balanced work environments that contribute to a healthier work culture for all.

With “Belong to Yourself”, Ms Kansara aims to spread awareness and inspire people to embark on a journey of self-acceptance and authenticity. Her empowering messages are relatable and relevant for individuals from all walks of life, and can inspire them to break free from societal constraints and embrace their uniqueness. The book promises to be a beacon of hope for those seeking to transform their lives, find their inner strength, and create more meaningful connections.

“Belong to Yourself” is available for purchase on Amazon India and Flipkart, starting from October 3rd, 2023. It can also be ordered through the publisher’s website, https://www.peachblink.com/product-page/belong-to-yourself

About Pinky N. D. Kansara:

Pinky N. D. Kansara is a dedicated REBT Practitioner and advocate for employee emotional well-being, gender equality, and inclusive workplaces. Through her ‘Belong to Yourself’ initiative, she conducts motivational talks and conversations aimed at empowering individuals to embrace their authentic selves and build meaningful relationships. Her mission is to empower, inspire, and uplift individuals and corporations towards a healthier, more balanced work culture.

