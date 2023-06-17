Recognising the Real Desh Chaalaks, Mahindra Logistics empowers the drivers of India's economy

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17: Mahindra Logistics Ltd. (MLL), one of India's largest integrated logistics solutions providers, reaffirms its unwavering commitment to empower drivers while recognizing their invaluable contribution to India's economy. MLL's holistic approach focuses on initiatives under skill development, wellness, family welfare, and emergency support embodying company's steadfast commitment.

Rampraveen Swaminathan, Managing Director & CEO, Mahindra Logistics, said, "As India aims to become a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024-25, connectivity and superior infrastructure along with skilled workforce will become more critical. India faces a pressing challenge with only 450 skilled drivers per 1000 trucks by FY23-24. The very essence of our economy rests heavily on the efficient machinery of logistics and transportation systems. At Mahindra Logistics, we harbor an unwavering belief that drivers constitute critical spoke of India's vibrant logistics and transportation industry; deserving our utmost respect. Steadfastly maneuvering vehicles through arduous work and societal conditions, these unsung heroes ceaselessly toil to propel the wheels of India's economy. As pioneers within this industry, we conscientiously recognize the pivotal role we play in bridging this gap and offering continuous support to the driver community. By empowering our drivers with the supportive ecosystem, we aim to lead the way in nurturing and uplifting this essential workforce."

Mahindra Logistics is committed to empowering communities and fostering inclusive development. By prioritizing the well-being of the driver-partners, the company has uplifted livelihoods, enhanced skills, improved infrastructure, and raised awareness about hygiene and safety, making a significant impact.

To prioritize safety and security, Mahindra Logistics initiated a specialized training program under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMVKY). Over 20,000+ drivers are trained nationwide, fostering awareness and empowerment.

One notable program is Samantar, a comprehensive driver welfare program that enhances working conditions and supports the driver community. MLL conducts activities including health check-ups, safety awareness, insurance schemes, celebrating Driver's Day across different cities, and the provision of scholarships for Drivers' children. Over the past decade, around 235,000 drivers have benefited from this program. In addition, Mahindra Logistics disbursed Rs 11 MN through the Sankalp scholarship program, supporting the education of drivers' children.

Amid the Covid-19 lockdown, the HOPE (Helping Our People in Emergencies) initiative was launched in 2020, providing financial assistance to over 5,000 driver families.

Mahindra Logistics also upholds a strong commitment to fostering Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) within its workforce. An outstanding testament to this commitment is Manju, our driver-partner from the LGBTQ community, who has dedicated the past 15 years to operating trucks with a resolute focus on safety, and maintaining an impeccable record.

Mahindra Logistics has wholeheartedly exemplified its dedication to empowering the driver community and ensuring they receive the respect they truly deserve. Its transformative initiatives have been instrumental in uplifting drivers and recognizing their invaluable contributions.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor