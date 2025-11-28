Recognizing Outstanding Enterprises: 'Indian Business Excellence Awards 2025' & 'Global Titan: Company of the Year 2025'

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 28: The Corporate Connect Magazine proudly presents two prestigious awards that celebrate India's most dynamic companies and innovative leaders. The Indian Business Excellence Awards 2025 and Global Titan: Company of the Year 2025 recognise and honour outstanding achievements across diverse industries, highlighting companies that drive change, push boundaries, and deliver remarkable results.

This initiative showcases Corporate Connect's commitment to fostering a collaborative environment, nurturing innovation, and motivating companies to pursue excellence. It not only shines a spotlight on companies and professionals but also celebrates the innovation and excellence that shape the Indian business realm. Through this honour, we aspire to recognise and motivate companies to pursue excellence, nurturing a collaborative and growing business environment.

AAJ Global Foundation School

Aparup Sengupta (Founder & Chairperson), Jaya Sengupta (Co-Founder & Trustee), and Jijo Sengupta (Co-Founder & Trustee)

Most Promising Institution for Next-Gen Learning 2025

A pioneering institution dedicated to next-generation learning, AAJ Global Foundation School offers innovative educational programmes. Established in 2022, AGFS was envisioned to bring structure and sustainability to philanthropic efforts that drive real change. Today, its initiatives span four key pillars: education, healthcare and elderly care, empowerment of persons with disabilities, and micro-entrepreneurship all guided by a single purpose: to make life purposeful.

KIMS Fertility IVF Centre

Dr. B. Abhinay, Chief Executive Officer, KIMS Hospitals

The Most Acclaimed Fertility & IVF Centre To Watch Globally

KIMS Fertility IVF Centre is a well-known emerging fertility and IVF centre led by the CEO, Dr. B. Abhinay. The centre is dedicated to offering the best in science fertility treatments and care. KIMS Fertility IVF Centres support families in making their parenthood dreams come true through innovative technologies and emotional support. Moreover, the centre stands out for its personalised care and compassion, advanced treatments and a nurturing atmosphere.

UMMEED Counselling And Consulting Services

Salony Priya (Founder & Director)

Excellence in School Mental Health & Counselling Services 2025

Led by Salony Priya, Founder & Director, the organisation is renowned for its excellence in counselling and guides students in their emotional well-being. With its innovative approaches and services, UMMEED has become a trusted partner in education. UMMEED offers an internship and a holistic learning opportunity for aspiring individuals looking to pursue their careers in mental health, positive psychology, and counselling.

SMARTLINK TRANS-FREIGHT PRIVATE LIMITED

Mr Kishor Zinjad (Managing Director)

Excellence in International Freight & Customs Broking (2025)

Standing as a professional shipping and integrated end-to-end logistics company, SMARTLINK TRANS-FREIGHT PRIVATE LIMITED offers an array of services that are niche-driven and hold a unique industry positive because of its customer-focused approach, quality, safety and innovative solutions. With Kishor Zinjad in the leading position, the company is successfully handling complex shipments with timely and efficient delivery of goods.

Forescribe AI

Vinayak Gupta (Founder & CEO)

Excellence in GenAI Enterprise Software Governance 2025

Founded by Vinayak Gupta, Forescribe AI is redefining enterprise software governance through the power of GenAI. By automatically discovering, mapping, and analyzing every application across the organization, Forescribe delivers a unified view of the tech stackenabling audit readiness, spend optimization, and stronger compliance control. Its intelligence helps enterprises stay lean, secure, and future-ready in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

Avensprint Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Dr. Nagaraj Shetty - MD & CEO

Visionary Entrepreneur & CEO - Mobility & Digital Payments 2025

Avensprint Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a forward-thinking technology solutions provider, renowned for its innovation-driven approach and commitment to excellence. The company specializes in delivering cutting-edge IT and digital transformation services that empower businesses to achieve sustainable growth. Under the dynamic leadership of its Managing Director and CEO, a visionary entrepreneur recognized for his strategic foresight and leadership excellence, Avensprint continues to redefine industry standards and create impactful technological advancements for the future.

Aerosense Instruments Private Limited

Mrs Sayali Joshi Patil - Director

Global Excellence Recognition for HVACR, IAQ & BAS Instrumentation 2025-26

Aerosense Instruments Private Limited is a forward-thinking company specializing in advanced sensing and measurement solutions. Under the visionary leadership of Director Sayali Joshi, the company is driving innovation in precision instrumentation, automation, and data-driven technologies. With a commitment to quality, accuracy, and technological excellence, Aerosense continues to empower industries with reliable solutions that enhance performance, safety, and efficiency.

Indus Strategy

Mr.Manish Chaturvedi

Outstanding Contribution in Capital Raising &, Restructuring Advisory.

Indus Strategy, led by Founder & MD Mr. Manish Chaturvedi, is a trusted advisory firm known for its expertise in capital raising, financial restructuring, and strategic business solutions. With a strong commitment to delivering value-driven insights, the company has empowered organizations to achieve sustainable growth and financial stability. Recognized for its excellence, Indus Strategy has been honored with the "Outstanding Contribution in Capital Raising & Restructuring Advisory" award.

Eco Sparckles Pvt Ltd

Ameen Rahaman, Founder & CMD

Company Of The Year 2025

The brainchild of Ameen Rahaman, Eco Sparckles is a distinctive brand, crafting exquisite lab-grown Diamond Jewellery with a blend of elegance, sustainability and affordability. The company brings a varied range of designs, from timeless classics to modern pieces, including engagement rings, earrings, necklaces and more. Eco Sparckles offers diamond jewellery, created through a natural diamond-forming process, and ensures its products carry the same beauty and durability as mined diamonds. Besides, through its lab-grown diamonds, the company strives to reduce the environmental impact of traditional diamond mining.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor