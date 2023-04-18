Record Breaking WV Connect: 700+ wedding fraternities across the globe unite to create 101 Destination Weddings at Asia’s Largest B2B Wedding Summit

New Delhi (India), April 18: Asia’s largest B2B wedding summit, WV Connect, returned for its highly anticipated second edition on April 3-5, 2023, in the beautiful city of Mahabalipuram. The summit, which promoted Indian wedding destinations, brought together the global wedding industry and celebrated the brightest minds in the field. With over 700+ wedding industry professionals in attendance, participants explored ECR Tour – Mahabalipuram’s destination wedding properties, Engaged in panel discussions, Attended Master Classes, and Networked with numerous brands on display.

Renowned industry leaders graced the summit, including, Rituraj Khanna, CEO of Q Events and President of WV Connect, Rakhi Kankaria, Founder of Rachnoutsav Events, Meltem Tepeler, Founder of KM Events, Jayadeep Mehta, Founder of True Events Live, Vikram Cotah, CEO of GRT Group of Hotels & Resorts, Dhruva Kumar, CEO of Weddings by Dhruva, Namrata Soni, Celebrity Makeup Artist, Sima Taparia, Indian Matchmaking Netflix Fame & CEO of Suitable Rishta, Joshua Karthick- CoFounder, Stories by Joseph Radhik & Gittika Ganju Dhar- Anchor I Actor I Writer I Communication Coach at Ministry of Talk – Made in India.

The event also featured industry icons like Mrinalini Chandra of Kaliras by Mrinalini Chandra, Isha Multani the Wedding Influencer, Tarini Manchanda of The Initial Studio, Asees Kaur-Singer, Vijay Arora, Director of Touchwood Group, Rajeev Jain, MD of Rashi Entertainment, Ambika Agarwal, Founder of The A Cube Project, Gabriele Rizzi- Founder NuArt Events & Gabriele Rizzi Lab, Sandra Santoro- Founder, Getting married in Italy, Sakul Intakul- Floral Artist Extraordinaire, Gideon Hermosa- Founder, House of Hermosa, Maya Toubia- Founder, Les Fleurs de Maya & Hemant Dadlani- Founder, Hemant Dadlani Weddings & Events.

The event’s highlight was the WV Awards, which celebrated wedding industry associates and vendors who have persevered through challenges to achieve success. The awards, influenced by the principles of Kintsugi and the imperfectly perfect qualities of the wedding industry, featured 39+ categories, including Best Wedding Destination Venue, Space Decor, Wedding Planning, Photograph, Visual Storytelling, Gifting, Bridal Makeup, Jewellery, and more. The transparent awards process was tabulated by EY (Ernst & Young), a reputable global auditing firm.

The summit also showcased an exclusive Bridal Fashion Show by Studio 149, choreographed by Karun Raman. The show featured renowned names like Teju Ashwini, Sai Siddarth & Meenakshi Govindarajan, and added glamour to the event.

Overall, the second edition of WV Connect was a grand success, attracting wedding industry professionals from all over the world and providing a platform for networking, learning, and celebrating the best in the business.

101 DESTINATION WEDDINGS FOR DISADVANTAGED COUPLES

A social initiative committed to uplifting economically disadvantaged and differently-abled communities in India has achieved a remarkable milestone. On April 5th, from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM at the Radisson Blu Temple Bay Resort. WV Connect – Asia’s Largest B2B Wedding Summit, successfully married 101 couples free of cost in a breathtaking beach destination ceremony complete with premium decor, a couple of photoshoots, a flower shower, and more.

The initiative drew the attention of nearly 700+ wedding professionals from around the world who were present to bless the couples. WV Connect’s innovative approach demonstrates the wedding industry’s commitment to giving back to the community.

The success of this historic event was made possible by the generous contributions of numerous Pure Hearts brands and individuals who offered Silk sarees, Veshtis & Shirts, 2gm gold Mangal Sutras(Thaali), 1 Month Cooking Masalas, Cooking Vessels, home appliances, and services of Venue, Decor, Photo & Videography, Sound & Light, Design, Planning and Execution were all provided to ensure a memorable experience for the 101 couples.

WV Connect’s extraordinary achievement has been recognized by the World Records Union, which presented organizers with a plaque commemorating this unique initiative. This record-breaking event serves as a testament to the power of social initiatives to bring together diverse communities and create meaningful change.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor