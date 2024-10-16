Record participation in the India chapter of ITU WTSA-24

New Delhi [India], October 16 : The ITU WTSA-24 (World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly) being held for the first time in India witnessed a record attendance highlighted the Ministry of Communications on Wednesday.

The ministry noted that around 3,300 delegates from over 160 countries, including 36 ministers, participated in the event on the sidelines of the India Mobile Congress 2024

This marks the highest participation in the history of WTSA assemblies. The event is focused on advancing next-generation technologies such as 6G, satellite communications, quantum technology, and Artificial Intelligence (AI), all crucial for the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

In a significant achievement for India, the ministry said that the R.R. Mittar was unanimously elected as the Chair Designate for WTSA-24. A well-known telecom expert and former Advisor at the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India, Mittar has played a key role in leading standardization efforts at the Telecom Engineering Centre (TEC).

Union Minister for Telecommunications, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia on Tuesday inaugurated the event and launched several cutting-edge Make in India telecom products, highlighting the country's advancements in the sector.

During his address, Minister Scindia emphasized the progress India is making in telecommunications and outlined new initiatives aimed at propelling the sector to new heights.

He called on state governments to ensure 100 per cent scalable implementation of these initiatives and assured them that the central government stands fully committed to supporting their efforts.

Minister of State Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar also urged states to foster an environment conducive to digital innovation, enabling the delivery of world-class services to every citizen in the country. The opening session was followed by plenary meetings, during which various committees were formed to carry out different functions throughout the assembly.

WTSA-24 serves as a critical platform for international collaboration on telecommunication standards and will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of global telecommunications.

