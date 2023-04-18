Red FM celebrates the 16th Edition of T-20 League with 'Crowd Bajayega Loud'

New Delhi [India], April 18 (/NewsVoir): 93.5 Red FM, India's leading private radio and entertainment network announced 'Crowd Bajayega Loud' celebrating the 16th edition of the T-20 league. The campaign is aiming to intensify the existing enthusiasm surrounding India's most favourite time of the year.

Crowd Bajayega Loud is an all-encompassing campaign with several cricket-related capsules on-air and on-digital. RJ Purab is highlighting the cricket comedy segment 'Show Off Shukla' and RJ Raunac is giving his unfiltered take on sixteen thrilling years of T-20 league in the segment '16 Saal Ka Bawaal'. Furthermore, with a whistle anthem, score updates by score jockeys, pre and post-match analysis, and a digital cricket contest giving away exciting prizes, Red FM is taking the T-20 league excitement to newer heights.

Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, Red FM & Magic FM, said, "Undoubtedly, cricket is celebrated as a festival throughout the country. The T-20 league sends the energy level in the stadiums and even at homes off the charts. Over the years, radio has been a significant part of bringing cricket and fans together. This year too, with our latest campaign 'Crowd Bajayega Loud', we are eternalizing the passion that the T-20 league induces. The campaign will send cheers for the biggest cheerleaders, the doting fans of the league, in whose veins cricket runs in unique and exciting ways, both on-air and on digital."

