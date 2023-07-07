Redefining Vile Parle: The Dynamic Duo behind Atharv Lifestyle’s Real Estate Revolution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7: Vile Parle, a prominent suburb in Mumbai, has undergone a remarkable transformation in recent years thanks to the visionary leadership of Mr. Sachin Gunjal and Mr. Shailesh Shah, the founders of Atharv Lifestyle. With their unwavering commitment to excellence, these dynamic leaders have redefined the real estate industry in Vile Parle, leaving an indelible mark on the city’s landscape.

Mr. Sachin Gunjal, a true parlekar, embarked on his real estate journey in 2000 with a clear mission to revolutionize the industry. He was inspired by the lack of modern quality constructions in Vile Parle compared to neighboring areas like Khar and Bandra. Despite the high prices, the development in Vile Parle didn’t match the standards. This realization fueled Mr. Gunjal’s determination to redefine Vile Parle and make it a sought-after destination for modern living. His passion for the area is evident in the exquisite constructions he has spearheaded, which have become the dream homes for over 500 families.

What sets Mr. Gunjal apart is his innovative and meticulous approach to construction projects. He has redefined the way projects are conceived, envisioned, and evaluated. By prioritizing the highest standards of quality and design, Mr. Gunjal has propelled Atharv Lifestyle to new heights of success and consistency. His hands-on leadership and personal involvement ensure that every project undertaken reflects his unwavering commitment to excellence.

Mr. Shailesh Shah, with extensive experience in the diamond industry, brings a wealth of strategic thinking to Atharv Lifestyle. Since transitioning to real estate in 1998, he has successfully completed over 17 projects. His guiding principles emphasize delivering projects ahead of schedule, maintaining top-notch construction performance, and upholding financial discipline and feasibility.

Shailesh Shah’s perseverance, wisdom, and strategic decision-making skills have become the driving force behind Atharv Lifestyle. He upholds a philosophy of completing projects on time, ensuring exceptional construction quality, and adhering to financial discipline. As a father figure to the company, Mr. Shah’s dynamic experience has not only led Atharv to success but has also established it as a symbol of trust and reliability in the real estate industry.

The partnership between Sachin Gunjal and Shailesh Shah has resulted in perfect synchronization of vision and energy within Atharv Lifestyle. Their shared philosophy and principles have become the company’s ideology, leading to the successful completion of numerous prestigious projects. Their unwavering dedication and willingness to embrace challenges have positioned Atharv Lifestyle as a symbol of trust and reliability in the real estate industry.

Looking ahead, Atharv Lifestyle envisions a future where it continues to shape the skyline of Vile Parle and bring happiness to countless more families. Mr. Gunjal and Mr. Shah see Atharv Lifestyle as a beacon of modernity, splendor, and elegance, setting new standards in the industry. With their commitment to excellence, dedication to their craft, and relentless pursuit of perfection, they ensure that each project reflects the desires and aspirations of their customers.

Building trust has been a significant challenge for Atharv Lifestyle. People were hesitant to give up their homes for redevelopment due to the negative image associated with builders. However, Atharv Lifestyle has overcome this challenge with flying colors by consistently fulfilling every promise made and delivering beyond expectations. The trust factor has become the differentiating factor that sets Atharv Lifestyle apart from other real estate developers in the market.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor