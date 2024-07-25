RedoQ Is Moving Their Headquarters from the UK to India

BusinessWire India

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 25: RedoQ, a global leader in IT solutions with an estimated turnover of £48 million, is moving its headquarters and all administrative operations from Stoke-on-Trent, UK, to Kolkata, India. The strategic move by the company is aimed to give RedoQ a strong presence in the world's fast-emerging market, and leverage opportunities in Asia in a cost-effective manner.

India is on track to achieve a $5 trillion GDP within the next three years, with over 50% of the population under the age of 50. These factors provide a conducive environment for RedoQ's expansion. Establishing operations in India aligns with the company's growth and innovation objectives. The move is also projected to result in cost savings of 30% for the company. RedoQ plans to hire Indian professionals from both technical and non-technical backgrounds to support its growth targets in the coming months.

"We are excited about the move to India," said Mr Dipal Dutta, CEO of RedoQ. "The Digital India initiative of the government aligns with our mission of delivering affordable digital solutions to everyone. India's progressive environment and rich talent pool make it an ideal location for our new hub."

Founded in 2010, RedoQ began as an IT solution provider in Europe's Food & Beverage industry. Today, the company has a presence in over eight countries across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. RedoQ has expanded its services into the FinTech industry, in addition to delivering end-to-end IT solutions in both B2B and B2C markets. With over 5,000 clients, RedoQ has forged partnerships with major players like Apple, Google, Amazon and Microsoft.

In India, the company will provide comprehensive IT solutions tailored for businesses of all sizes. These offerings include Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and advanced data and cloud management services. RedoQ is making significant investments in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to develop intuitive products for its clients. Additionally, the company is expanding into the pharmaceutical manufacturing and retail sector, focusing on meeting the needs of everyday consumers. More details about the company are available on the company's website (www.redoq.com).

