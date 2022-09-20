Refrain from Overpackaging When it Comes to Your Products

Mr. Gaurav Jalan, Packman

September 20: Consumers are nowadays reacting sharply against overpackaging. Recent studies also suggest that consumers value sustainability and the environment and are keeping them in mind while purchasing, even during pandemic times.

Overpackaging is when any packaging that is seen as excessive and is not fulfilling a condition or function that is deemed as necessary. An instance of this is a package that is double, or even triple, the size of the actual product inside.

The negatives linked with overpackaging

For quite some time now, it has been known that overpackaging has a hugely negative impact on the environment. The several problems that packaging makes for the environment include the decrease of valuable resources, effects on animal and plant species, and the number of raw materials and energy used for the production and recycling of excessive packaging.

Overpackaging also forms an economic cost that gets passed on to the buyers and then eventually to waste treatment entities. For businesses, the inefficient utilization of resources means extra money wasted. Adding layers over layers of protective materials without acknowledging their effect when it comes to transportation costs, conservation requirements, or kinds of use or consumption expected isn’t quite profitable, yet there are several businesses that continue to do so.

Polyethylene, polyurethane, polypropylene, PVC, or PET are some of the most commonly used packaging materials. According to Greenpeace (2018), it is estimated that just 9% of plastics are recycled, 12% are incinerated, and 79% end up either in landfills or in the environment, with more than 12 million tons each year being dumped into the oceans.

Now, do not get it wrong, protective materials like the ones listed above are quite important and beneficial to your overall packaging solution, but the key is to incorporate them in a more efficient way. If you can minimize the size of the package, you are less likely to require as much protective material.

In order to restrict the drastic impact that overpackaging is creating on the environment, it is important that everyone emphasizes recycling and the reuse of those products.

Use a Custom Packaging Solution

So how can one avoid overpackaging? It’s easy, actually. Make the decision to apply a custom packaging solution for your products. With a custom packaging solution, you will not need to worry about excessive leftover materials that harm the environment, cost you more money, and leaves your customers utterly unsatisfied. Custom packaging is uniquely created to fit your product and your product solely, meaning that the appearance and feel of your product inform the design process.

Extra Benefits of Custom Packaging

Not just does applying custom packaging help you to avoid the problem of overpackaging, but it also has a lot of other benefits that you will see below:

Customer Satisfaction – By applying custom packaging solutions, you can make sure that your customers are not merely satisfied with your product but with your packaging too. By giving them a pleasant unboxing experience, you will be able to leave a lasting impression that will make them order from you again.

Product Safety or Protection – Making sure the arrival of your product to your customer’s doorstep is in the exact condition as it leaves your warehouse is essential if you aspire to run a successful business. With a custom packaging solution, you can be certain that it will. Through a design formed around your product, there is no additional room in the packaging for your product to toss and turn and possibly break. A custom packaging solution relieves you from the headache linked with worrying about your item’s safety.

Price -Efficiency – Because corrugated fiberboard is sustainably formed from trees and old recovered corrugated containers, it is quite cost-efficient to make. It also has an industry recovery rate hovering close to 90% over the last several years.

So what does this all mean for you and your business? It is time to implement a custom packaging solution for your products.

At Packman Packaging, we create custom packaging boxes that are tailor-made to your specific business needs. The days of looking at your packaging as simply a plain box are gone. Start thinking about how you can better improve your product while additionally cutting down on overpackaging. With our design capabilities, Packman can make certain that you are able to do simply that.

Packman’s design team will assist you in maximizing your product’s performance during handling, storage, and also shipping. By assisting design a solution around your specific requirement, Packman Packaging will be able to help you navigate the present-day challenges you’re facing.

Packman Packaging has been helping companies make their packaging processes more impactful and efficient for more than two decades. Contact Packman Packaging today to learn more about custom packaging. Packman Packaging Pvt Ltd is India’s top custom corrugated box manufacturer and supplier across several business segments, including e-commerce, retail, and FMCG.

