Regulator allows power companies to hike tariffs, Delhi govt says won't impact consumers

New Delhi [India], June 26 : The power regulator in Delhi has allowed distribution companies to increase power tariffs in the national capital.

This comes after petitions were filed by the companies, seeking the hike in power rates.

BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) has been allowed to charge 9.42 per cent more on top of the prevailing rates, BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) 6.39 per cent, and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) 2 per cent.

According to the Delhi NCT administration, the fresh rise in power tariffs will not affect the consumers.

"Consumers will not be directly affected by this increase. Under the Power Purchase Agreement, electricity prices keep increasing and decreasing. Electricity becomes cheaper in winter, while the price increases slightly in summer. In every quarterly review, there is a marginal increase or decrease in the prices under the power purchase agreement," an official statement by the Delhi NCT administration said.

Their prices, the administration maintained, depend on the prices of key inputs coal and gas.

"The prices are increased and decreased during the review every quarter. This increase will not have a direct effect on the customers. This is a normal quarterly review process," the statement said.

On Monday, Delhi's Power Minister Atishi said the consumers who get free electricity up to 200 units will have no impact from the latest rise in tariffs. However, she added other consumers will have to pay about an 8 per cent surcharge.

Further, she also targeted the Centre over rising coal prices. Coal is a key input in power manufacturing.

