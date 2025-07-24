Reia Announces 12-City Expansion to Bring Lab-Grown Diamond Engagement Rings and Everyday Jewellery Closer to You

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 24: Reia Diamonds, known for its custom engagement rings and everyday lab-grown diamond jewellery, is expanding to 12 flagship stores across India. The announcement coincides with its second anniversary and the launch of a new engagement ring collection at its flagship store in Jayanagar, Bengaluru

Reia Diamonds isn't just expanding to 12 cities it's expanding a movement. A movement that believes your jewellery should be as original as you are. At Reia, we don't sell standard collections designed months in advance we help people bring their own ideas to life, one detail at a time.

Through a simple, collaborative process, every customer becomes a co-creator, shaping rings and jewellery that are deeply personal, not just visually beautiful. Because just like people, no two stories or designs should ever be the same. And whether it's timelines, budgets or design doubts that stand in the way, we've built our entire model to ensure no one has to settle. Not on their ring. Not on their dream.

"From day one, we knew Reia couldn't be just another jewellery brand," said Prapanjj S K Kota, Chief Executive Officer, Reia Diamonds.

"We built it to offer what most legacy brands don't original designs, full customisation, transparent pricing, and an experience people actually enjoy. This expansion is about taking that difference to more cities, without ever compromising on what makes Reia feel personal."

The flagship store in Jayanagar isn't just where Reia's jewellery is showcased it's where the brand's design philosophy comes to life. Unlike conventional stores where customers are confined to a single counter, Reia's layout is open, fluid, and designed to let people move at their own pace.

Every detail from lighting to seating to flow is thoughtfully planned to ease the pressure that usually comes with jewellery shopping. With in-house design experts, fast turnarounds, and end-to-end customisation support, the space encourages collaboration and makes the entire process feel natural, personal, and unintimidating just the way it should be.

"We don't believe in off-the-shelf love stories," said Ashwanth Ramesh, Chief Marketing Officer, Reia Diamonds. "Every engagement ring we create is built around the person not a template. From quick timelines to complete customisation, we've made it possible for anyone to bring their vision to life, effortlessly. Once people experience how personal and seamless the process can be at Reia, it's hard to go anywhere else."

Founded in 2023, Reia Diamonds has grown into a national brand through profitable, bootstrapped expansion and a loyal, referral-led customer base. With 12 new stores launching, Reia is doubling down on what it does best custom jewellery, fast timelines, no-pressure consultations, and designs that fit seamlessly into real life. This isn't just an expansion in footprint it's an expansion in access. For more people to experience jewellery that's intentionally designed, deeply personal, and effortlessly wearable every single day.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor