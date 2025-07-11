Reliance Industries to report April-June quarter earnings on July 18 after Board meeting

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 : The Board of Directors of Reliance Industries Ltd is scheduled to be held on July 18, 2025, where they will consider and approve the standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the April-June 2025-26 quarter, as per a stock exchange filing.

The company will hold an analyst meet, post the Board meeting, to discuss the financial results for the quarter, the stock exchange filing added on Friday.

In 2024-25, Reliance Industries Limited had reported record annual consolidated revenues at Rs 1,071,174 crore (USD 125.3 billion), up 7.1 per cent on a yearly basis.

This record revenue was supported by continued revenue growth in consumer businesses and oil-to-chemicals (O2C).

Reliance's annual consolidated EBITDA increased by 2.9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 183,422 crore (USD 21.5 billion) with strong positive contribution from consumer businesses

Reliance's annual consolidated Profit After Tax and Share of Profit/(Loss) of Associates and joint ventures increased by 2.9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 81,309 crore (USD 9.5 billion)

The capital Expenditure for the year ended March 31, 2025, was Rs 131,107 crore (USD 15.3 billion).

Coming to January-March quarter, Reliance's gross revenue for the quarter was Rs 288,138 crore (USD 33.7 billion), up 8.8 per cent year-on-year, supported by double-digit growth in O2C and consumer businesses.

Reliance's quarterly EBITDA increased by 3.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 48,737 crore (USD 5.7 billion) with strong contribution from consumer businesses.

Quarterly profit after tax and Share of Profit/(Loss) of Associates and joint ventures increased by 6.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 22,611 crore (USD 2.6 billion).

RIL's consolidated capital expenditure for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, was Rs 36,041 crore (USD 4.2 billion).

