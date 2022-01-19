Reliance Jio becomes largest wired broadband provider with 4.34 million subscribers

In just over two years of commercial launch, Reliance Jio has become the largest wired broadband service provider toppling Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), data showed.

Reliance Jio's wired broadband subscribers rose to 4.34 million in November 2021 from 4.16 million in the previous month while the number of subscribers of BSNL dropped from 4.72 million in October 2021 to 4.2 million November 2021.

Thus, by the end of November 2021, the number of wired broadband subscribers of Reliance Jio was 0.14 million more than that of BSNL. Reliance Jio launched wired broadband service in September 2019 while BSNL has been providing this service for more than two decades.

According to the monthly telecom subscribers report released by the TRAI, the number of wired broadband subscribers of Bharti Airtel increased to 4.08 million in November 2021.

As on 30th November, 2021, the top five wired broadband service providers were: Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (4.34 million), BSNL (4.20 million), Bharti Airtel (4.08 million), Atria Convergence Technologies (1.98 million) and Hathway Cable & Datacom (1.07 million), the report said.

Reliance Jio is now the leader in both wired and wireless telecom services in India. The number of wireless subscribers of Reliance Jio is more than double of the nearest rival Bharti Airtel.

As on 30th November, 2021, the top five wireless broadband service providers were: Reliance Jio Infocom Ltd (428.62 million), Bharti Airtel (206.02 million), Vodafone Idea (122.39 million), BSNL (19.41 million) and Tikona Infinet Ltd. (0.30 million), TRAI data showed.

Reliance Jio controls 54.01 per cent market share in terms of the number of subscribers - wired and wireless - put together.

( With inputs from ANI )

