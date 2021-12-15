Reliance Jio launches India's cheapest prepaid recharge plan, costs Re. 1 for 30 days

There is good news for Reliance Jio users. Earlier, Reliance Jio had increased the rates of it's prepaid tariff plan. Earlier, Airtel and VI had hiked plan rates. Following in their footsteps, Jio also increased the cost of prepaid plans. But now Reliance Jio has announced the cheapest prepaid recharge plan in India.

No other network company in the country has come up with such a cheap plan yet. Jio's new plan will be available for just one rupee. Customers will also get 30 days validity on this recharge. Jio's new plan is only available on the My Jio app. It is not available on the website.

At present, no other telecom company in India is offering any plan for one rupee. Customers get 100 MB of data in one rupee plan. The validity of this plan is 30 days. After this 100 MB of data, customers will get unlimited internet, but with reduced speed, customers will get 64Kbps speed.

Jio's new recharge plan will appear in the Value section after going to the My Jio app and going to Other Plans. If a customer recharges one rupee 10 times, the customer will get one GB of data. The company offers one GB of data in a Rs 15 plan. Therefore, this one rupee plan will be cheaper for the customers than the 15 rupee recharge.