Reliance launches FMCG brand INDEPENDENCE in Gujarat

Reliance Consumer Products has officially launched its indigenous made-for-India consumer packaged goods brand called 'INDEPENDENCE' in Gujarat.

Reliance Consumer Products is the FMCG arm and a fully-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures.

Introduced to consumers and kirana partners on the occasion of the centenary celebration of Pramukh Swami Maharaj at Akshardham in Ahmedabad, the brand 'INDEPENDENCE' aims to offer a wide range of products under several categories including staples, processed foods, and other daily essentials, an official statement by Reliance Retail said on Thursday.

"I am happy to announce the launch of our own FMCG brand INDEPENDENCE which brings a wide choice of high quality and affordable products including edible oils, pulses, grains, packaged foods, and other daily need products," said Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail Ventures.

"The brand stands for 'truly Indian solutions for real Indian problems' which is articulated as - 'Kan Kan Mein Bharat', thereby evoking emotional attachment and instilling a sense of inclusiveness amongst Indians."

Drawing on Reliance Industries' ethos, the statement said Reliance Consumer Products aims to empower Indians with indigenously developed products. The company plans to develop Gujarat as a "go-to-market" state to create excellence in execution for its FMCG business, as it prepares for a national rollout for the brand.

Building on the equity and affinity of the brand "Reliance" in Gujarat, the company plans to make the 'INDEPENDENCE' launch an empowering movement for all the stakeholders such as consumers, manufacturers, distributors, and kiranas in India.

INDEPENDENCE products are tailor-made with a distinct understanding of Indian consumer needs and are sure to find a place in Indian households, as they are not just made in India but made for India.

"With the aim of shared prosperity, the company is collaborating with trade partners including manufacturers and kirana stores to create high-quality products and empower them with enhanced business opportunities. In the coming months, the company plans to step up the launch to cover FMCG retailers across Gujarat," the statement said.

Isha Ambani earlier this year said the company will launch an FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) business in 2022.

She made this announcement on August 29 while addressing the shareholders at Reliance Industries' virtual Annual General Meeting.

