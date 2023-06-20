Reliance most valuable Indian company in Hurun 500 list

New Delhi [India], June 20 : Reliance Industries is India's most valuable company and is also the highest taxpayer and most profitable company, according to '2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500' list.

Burgundy Private, Axis Bank's Private Banking Business and Hurun India have released the '2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500'. This is the second edition of the list, which ranks the 500 most valuable companies in India.

These companies are ranked according to their value, defined as market capitalization for listed companies and valuations for non-listed companies. The cut-off date to arrive at this list was October 30, 2022.

To make it to the 2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 list, companies require a minimum value of INR 6,000 crore, equivalent to US$725 million.

According to the list, Reliance Industries Limited is the most valuable company with a value of Rs 1,725,058 crore, up 3.6 per cent.

TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, and Bharti Airtel, HDFC, ITC, Adani Total Gas, and Adani Enterprises followed Reliance Industries in the list of most valuable companies.

The most valuable unlisted company was the Covid-19 vaccine producer Serum Institute of India followed by BYJU'S and the National Stock Exchange of India. The list mentions Vedant Fashions as the fastest value creator.

The total value of the companies in the 2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 list remains unchanged on a yearly basis. According to the list, 310 companies grew in value, while 192 companies declined.

In terms of geographical distribution, 2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 list came from 15 states, led by Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu followed by Delhi, and Haryana. By city, Mumbai led with 159, followed by Bengaluru with 63 and New Delhi with 42.

