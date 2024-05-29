REnergy Dynamics Announces its Launch in the Renewable Energy Sector

NewsVoir

Delhi NCR [India], May 29: REnergy Dynamics (RED), a company dedicated to advancing the renewable sector with special focus on bioenergy and fostering sustainable energy solutions, proudly announced its official launch today. Co-Founded by Kushagra Nandan (Serial Clean Tech entrepreneur, Co-Founder & former MD - SunSource Energy) and Varun Karad (BioEnergy Entrepreneur), RED will operate as an integrated techno-financial platform developing sustainable energy projects that contribute to a greener future.

With a commitment to environmental stewardship and technological prowess, and a strong backing of experienced leaders in integrated renewable energy projects the new venture has set ambitious goals for itself. REnergy Dynamics is targeting to close orders worth Rs 5000 crore by 2029, with Rs 575 crore worth of projects already confirmed and under execution. This business will primarily come from four focus areas namely: development of company owned large-scale bioenergy projects; Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services to Renewable Energy developers; feedstock aggregation and its supply to Compressed BioGas (CBG) projects to ensure a reliable feedstock supply; and manufacturing and supply of biogas plant components.

RED has a robust pipeline of self-owned Bioenergy projects with under construction projects in South and West India, with cumulative capacity of 50 Tons Per Day (TPD) of CBG and several other projects already in advanced stages of planning. Additionally, RED is executing three large scale EPC projects for setting up CBG units with cumulative capacities of 67 TPD for Reliance Industries Limited. Two of the under-construction projects are in West India and the third one is in North India. The company has also received orders for supply of biomass for Bioenergy projects across multiple States.

"Our mission at RED is to help preserve our planet and contribute to our nation's goal of achieving net zero status by 2070. A key unlock of this journey lies in empowering communities and businesses to embrace sustainable energy," said Kushagra Nandan, Chairman and Managing Director, RED.

"With the launch of our innovative bioenergy portfolio, we are proud to offer a transformative solution that not only addresses the pressing need for renewable energy but also contributes to the circular economy by repurposing organic waste materials," Nandan added.

Bioenergy, a renewable source derived from organic waste materials such as agricultural by-products, food waste, and municipal solid waste, offers immense potential for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and mitigating environmental degradation.

Speaking on the occasion, Varun Karad, CEO, RED said, "By unleashing the power of bioenergy, RED is poised to catalyse a paradigm shift towards a more sustainable and resilient energy future. Through our scalable and customizable renewable energy solutions tailored to the unique needs of diverse industries, we aim to drive positive change and inspire others to join the movement towards a greener, cleaner world."

REnergy Dynamics (RED) is a company dedicated to advancing the renewable sector in India, offering an integrated bioenergy platform to its clients. RED's portfolio of solutions includes: company-owned and developed large-scale bioenergy projects; EPC services to renewable energy developers; feedstock aggregation and its supply to compressed biogas projects; and manufacturing and supply of biogas plant components. RED has quickly established a significant presence in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and Haryana through various bioenergy projects. The company is committed to sustainable growth and aims to create positive social and economic impacts on the communities and businesses they collaborate with.

To know more visit www.renergydynamics.com.

